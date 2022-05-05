Real Madrid has done it again. With 0-1 in the 89th minute of the Champions League semi-final second leg, the whites needed 2 goals to force extra time without Casemiro, Kroos or Modric on the table. Two minutes later, the Whites had already leveled the tie and were close to even avoiding extra time. As soon as the game resumed, Benzema provoked and converted a penalty which, in the end, meant Real Madrid qualified for the event that will take place in Paris on May 28.

It stands to reason that no one, not even the madridista players themselves, could have imagined such an outcome before the arrival of the 90th minute, but the magic of the Bernabéu, which has an indescribable, almost paranormal mystique, pushed again to take the penultimate step towards the Fourteenth. The ‘mother’ of all comebacks provoked a barrage of reactions in the world of footballperplexed at what he had just witnessed.

“a fucking joke”

Many of them, how could it be otherwise, came from the locker room. The official profiles of Real Madrid on the different social networks, as well as the players on their personal accounts, shared moments of the celebration accompanied by their impressions. Toni Kroos was one of many who expressed their feelings during the euphoric party who lived in the locker room and uploaded a photo of the squad, fist raised, with their hoarse fans just behind, accompanied by the words: “This team is a fucking joke.” For the English, of course, a bad taste.

“The mother who bore me“was the brief but illuminating message he launched Marcelo on his Twitter profile, accompanied by laughing emoticons. Courtois, one of the main culprits that Madrid will be in Paris in 23 days, did not find an explanation for what happened, nor did he intend to find one. “Don’t try to explain it because there are no words, just live that feeling and enjoy it. We are in the madridistas final!!!“He exclaimed on the same platform as the Brazilian.

“How am I going to sleep…?”

Vinicius It was more traditional and appealed to a recurring phrase among Real Madrid in recent dates. “120 minutes at the Bernabéu are a long time!!! At the end!!!“, published the young striker. The Brazilian stole prominence from his compatriot Rodrygoauthor of the two goals that led to the comeback and who at 3:49 in the morning responded to a follower: “How am I going to sleep after a night like this?“.

Another who threw a question, this time on the air, was modric. The Croatian, already a legend of Real Madrid and who this time lived the comeback of his team from the bench, was absorbed by what he had witnessed. “But what is this?“, were the only words that he was able to publish. However, the main protagonist of this Champions League and who, probably, yesterday gave the definitive blow to his well-deserved Ballon d’Or, Karim Benzema, was curiously the most sober. “A night full of emotions… Very proud of this team and the madridistas. Until the end! Thank you. See you in France for the final“Wrote the Frenchman, author of the final goal.