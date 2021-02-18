Real Madrid has in Toni Kroos the most reliable midfielder in LaLiga, in terms of the distribution of the game and also in ensuring a good offensive flow towards teammates: the German is the midfielder who has given the most assists in the league since his arrival at Madrid, in the summer prior to the 2014-15 season. Against Valencia last Sunday he not only scored his 17th goal in the Spanish tournament, he also distributed his 50th assist.

Since the start of the 2014-15 campaign, no other player from the core area of ​​the field has delivered so many assists. At that time, the best assistant in the championship is clearly Leo Messi, with 92 goal passes; They are followed by Luis Suárez (71), Benzema (51) and Kroos already appears in fourth place, the first player on the list who is not a forward.

Kroos and Koke.

FELIPE SEVILLANO



Only Koke resists Kroos’s pulse. The Atlético de Madrid midfielder has delivered 46 assists in that time. In some courses he has surpassed the German as in the 2015-16 season (14 to 10 in his favor), but Kroos has ended up prevailing in that race thanks to his regularity and, above all, because this season he takes out four Koke goal passes, just those that distance both. The best assistant of the tournament, for the moment, is another athletic: Marcos Llorente, with seven goals.

Kroos is a goal and a pass



To this ability to distribute goals among his teammates, Kroos adds the reliability he brings to the white game: He is the second footballer who has made the most passes since the 2014-15 season in the League (14,830), only surpassed by Busquets (15,446) and with a better percentage of good deliveries than the culé: 93.1% against 90.3%. He clearly improves all the important midfielders of the Spanish tournament in recent years: Parejo (86.3%), Koke (84.2%), Rakitic (89.4%), Modric (89.7%) … The closest, with barely a year and a half in the league, is Frenkie de Jong, with 91.5% good passes after 3,274 deliveries.