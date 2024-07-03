Berlin (dpa)

Germany midfielder Toni Kroos is confident that the Euro 2024 quarter-final against Spain will not be the last in his illustrious career.

Kroos, 34, ended his club career by winning the Champions League with Real Madrid against Dortmund, saying he would retire from football after the European Championship, where he dreams of lifting the trophy with Germany on July 14.

“I don’t expect this to be my last game,” Kroos said at a press conference at the German national team’s camp. “We have set our goal of winning the title.”

He added, “There were great doubts from all parties before the start of the tournament, and we achieved the minimum goal, and it is no longer possible to talk about a disaster now.”

Toni Kroos reversed his decision to retire from international football in March, and said in May that he would end his career after the European Championship.

Kroos won the World Cup with Germany in 2014, and numerous titles with Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, whose shirt he has worn since 2014, winning five of his six Champions League titles with.

In contrast, Spain have not lost a European Championship match to Germany since 1988, and the Spaniards have won their last two knockout ties in the Euro 2008 final and the 2010 World Cup semi-final.