Toni Kroos (31 years old) is the ninth German player to wear the Real Madrid shirt, although throughout the history of the Madrid entity there are more footballers born in Germany, although they did not defend the colors of the Mannschaft: Prosinecki (adopted first Yugoslav citizenship, then Croatian), Joselu, and Sahin and Altintop, who preferred to play under the flag of their parents’ country, Turkey. Let’s go over the rest.

Gunter netzer. He and Pinino But it was the white signings in 1973, when in Spanish football the borders were reopened to foreign players. A classy midfielder, he had shone in a victory for the German National Team at Wembley as well as in the 1972 Euro Cup.. Coming from Borussia Mönchengladbach, he brought order and command in the center of the field in the three campaigns that he was in target: 100 games and 13 goals for two Leagues and two Cups.

Paul Breitner. ‘The Abyssinian’, as he was known. It came a year after Netzer, in 1974, after proclaiming himself world champion with the German team at the World Cup held in the same German nation. It would be until 1977: would play 100 games, like Netzer, and score 10 goals. He played in the center of the field and in defense. He won two Leagues and a Cup. He returned to Germany, to Eintracht Braunschweig, and later to Bayern Munich, where he would form a formidable partnership with Rummenigge. Considered one of the best German players in history.

Ulrich stielike. Named Ulrich, though it was lovingly shortened by Uli, arrived in 1977 and would sign eight seasons of strong personality in the center of the field, until 1985: 308 games for three Leagues, two Cups, one League Cup and one UEFA Cup. Much loved by the Madrid fans. Legend has it that Santiago Bernabéu traveled to Germany to sign his teammate Martin Wimmer, a high-quality left-handed winger, but that seeing the claw and the mettle he showed in the first 10 minutes of the game, the white president decided to sign him to the. He would leave in 1985, with the arrival of Ramón Mendoza, who brought Hugo Sánchez. In addition, Madrid already had Valdano …

Bernd Schuster. One of Ramón Mendoza’s knock-on effects: he signed him when he finished his contract at Barcelona. It was a tremendous blow for the Catalans. Schuster was facing Núñez and decided to sign for Madrid after a meeting with Mendoza in Paris. But Bernd would only be two seasons (from 1988 to 1990) in white. He left his mark as a fabulous and majestic organizer: he won two Leagues, a Cup and a Super Cup with 88 games and 16 goals scored. In 1990 he did not want to go on a tour with the Madridistas in the United States. On his return he left, signing for Atlético de Madrid.

Bodo Illgner. Fabio Capello was appointed a new coach in 1996. One of his first requests was to request a tall goalkeeper: he did not want Buyo or Cañizares because he considered them short. Bodo Illgner arrived on the last market day of that summer from the Cologne. At that time in the German city there was a saying that said that the two tallest towers in Cologne were the Cathedral and Illgner. World champion in 1990 with Italy. He stood out for his sobriety, placement and knowing how to be under sticks. It would be until 2001, playing 119 games and winning two Leagues, two Champions, an Intercontinental and a Spanish Super Cup. The irruption of Casillas was decisive for his departure.

Christophe Metzelder. Central defense. He arrived in 2007, after ending his contract with Borussia Dortmund. But he did not settle in the white team: he played 31 games in three years to win a League and a Spanish Super Cup. It was marked by the defeat against Barcelona in May 2009, the famous 2-6. The position of Messi, between the centrals and the Madrid midfielders, was decisive for the win and the triumph of Guardiola’s men.

Mesut Ozil. It was one of Mourinho’s first requests upon his arrival in 2010 to reinforce the white squad. He stayed until 2013 (he played two games in 2013-14 before going to Arsenal): 159 games, with 27 goals and 73 assists: to win a League, a Cup and a Super Cup. Ozil he was one of the great players of Madrid at the beginning of the second decade of the 21st century. Placed in the midfielder, he performed prodigiously, as well as when any band was dropped. With his departure to Arsenal in 2013 a slight decline would begin.

Sami Khedira. Khedira, of Tunisian descent, arrived from Stuttgart for about 10 million euros (plus four other variables) after the World Cup in South Africa. Arrival midfielder to the rival area, in Madrid he would be Xabi Alonso’s squire. Khedira would play two more seasons than his friend Özil with Real Madrid: 161 games (nine goals), for a formidable resume: a League, a Champions League, two Cups, a Club World Cup and a European Super Cup. After finishing his contract, he went to Juventus in the summer of 2015.