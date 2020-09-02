Toni Kroos tends to keep his fans up-to-date with all news by Einfach bad luppen, podcast that he maintains with his brother Felix. In the latest edition, the German midfielder of Real Madrid also spoke about the soap opera around Leo Messi and he revealed that, as a Madrid player, he would not be displeased if the Argentine star ended up putting an end to his stage at the Camp Nou.

During the talk with Felix, a footballer who plays for the Berlin Union, Toni admitted that the news about Messi’s desire to leave the club of his life “surprised him”. However, the world champion with the Mannschaft, precisely, would not put stones in the way. “Messi is one of the best of all time. If a player of his caliber stops playing for your greatest rival, it is clear that we would not regret it too much.” explained.

When the two brothers began to argue about Messi’s possible fate, Toni admitted that he does not have “any type of inside information. I think it would most likely be Pep and City.” What the midfielder is clear about is that he will not change the Camp Nou for the Santiago Bernabéu. “I don’t think I was capable of doing that,” he said of the remote option that Leo would end up signing for Real Madrid. “To say it in Spanish: for that you have to have balls”Toni concluded.