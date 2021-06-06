The Eurocup could be Toni Kroos’ last championship as a German international. The 31-year-old Madrid star, who made his Mannschaft debut on March 3, 2010, did not want to ensure his continuity as the four-time world champion with less than a week to go before the Eurocup begins. “I will decide after the tournament”, were the words of the white midfielder during the concentration of the Germans in Austria.

Kroos, who missed the end of the season with Real Madrid after testing positive for Covid, aims to reappear on Monday in the friendly that will face the Mannschaft with Latvia. For the Germans it will be the last match before starting their EURO journey on June 15 against France in Munich. “I have no sequelae and I’m ready to play,” explained Kroos, called to command Germany’s midfield with Joshua Kimmich.

As for his physical condition, the Real Madrid player has no doubts: “It is not that I have been six weeks off due to an injury. I was unable to do anything for only one week,” Kroos added. who does not seem to face the championship with much confidence in the Mannschaft: “The basic requirements are correct when I see the momentum and intensity in training. But that does not guarantee success in the tournament, “he concluded.