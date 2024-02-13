Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

German star Antonio Rudiger, the center back of Real Madrid and the German national team, did not stop urging his compatriot Toni Kroos, his teammate at Real Madrid, to reverse his decision to retire from international football with the “Manschaft” so that he could participate in the “Euro 2024” tournament, which is being held in Germany. This summer, especially in light of the high level shown by this “veteran” star with the “Merengue” and his important role in his team’s victories and leadership in the Spanish League Championship.

Kroos retired from international football with his country's national team, after being eliminated from the round of 16 of the Euro 2020 tournament, and thus he did not participate in the last World Cup in Qatar in 2022, from which the Germans were eliminated in the first round (the group stage).

However, many German voices, and not Rudiger alone, rose months ago, demanding Kroos’s return to the national team, and Kroos responded to these voices in the press conference he attended before facing Real Madrid and German Leipzig in the round of 16 of the Champions League, saying: I have not decided anything yet. I will make my decision when I am ready and willing, and I am currently thinking a lot about my future, but I have not made my decision yet and everything depends on my future projects.

Cross added: I appreciate the current moment, but I need more time to choose what is best for me, and I may make the decision very soon, but I must first feel that I am ready, and in any case I am not worried and happy to be so, and I always tell you the truth, and I do not know what… Which I would do specifically, but I'm thinking about it carefully.

Kroos expressed his overwhelming happiness that many people want him to continue on the field, and hope for his return to the national team, and he said: This is better than hearing demands for me to retire, and I always said that the age of 32 is an appropriate age to retire from football, but I was surprised by my passion and desire to continue, and the presence of a strong motivation that makes me happy. And I can play after I reach this age.