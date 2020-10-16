The clean that carried out Joachim Löw in the Mannschaft after the debacle in the Russia World Cup (the Germans had to pack their bags after the group stage) it affected all but three of the 2014 world champions: Neuer, Ginter and Kroos. The other heroes of Rio de Janeiro they were not summoned by the coach again. That Ginter, Neuer and Kroos do continue to carry the eagle on their chests has three simple reasons: the first because they were barely 20 years old. Brazil. The second because, in addition to being captain, he is still the best goalkeeper in the world. And the third, by far, is the most important player for Löw.

It is not because of the quality that it hides in its white boots, which too, but rather because it is the helm of a ship (with a very young crew) that everyone clings to. Löw started a generational change in the German team after the hit in 2018 and began to bet on a series of players with plenty of talent, but not experience. Havertz, Sané or Süle They are the future of the four-time World Champion, but they need a beacon to guide them. That’s Kroos, a kind of “big brother”, as the Süddeutsche Zeitung, “which protects them with the sovereignty and security it gives off.”

Löw also needs Kroos to help him out. The German coach is experiencing one of the most difficult times since he took charge of the Mannschaft in 2006. He chose to remain at the helm of Germany after the failure in Russia, promising to build a team for the future that, more than two years later, remains unimpressed. Just one win so far in 2020 has ended up putting Löw on the brink, and it’s up to Kroos to rescue him too. He will only be capable if, in addition to being a football player, he also acts as an emotional leader. Like those leaders who were Schweinsteiger or Lahm when he debuted in 2010 …