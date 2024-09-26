Berlin (dpa)

Former Germany star Toni Kroos has confirmed that he reached an agreement with Manchester United before moving to Real Madrid.

Kroos told Bild that in the summer of 2014 he had agreed everything with Manchester United, but the arrival of Dutchman Louis van Gaal as manager at Old Trafford delayed his arrival.

“I had already reached an agreement with Manchester United in 2014, before signing for Real Madrid,” the former Germany star explained. Kroos played for Real Madrid for ten years between 2014 and 2024, after moving from Bayern Munich.

“Manchester sacked their manager David Moyes, who was sitting next to me on my sofa in Munich, and they signed Louis van Gaal, so we both politely declined,” he concluded.