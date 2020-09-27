Yesterday’s tight victory (2-3) against Betis left worrying news for Real Madrid, the physical condition of Toni Kroos (30 years old). The German had to request the change shortly before the break due to problems in the hip area, being relieved by Modric.

Kroos felt some hip discomfort throughout the first half of the game at Benito Villamarín. He tried to continue despite the pain, but being aware that he was not in the necessary conditions to do so, he opted for the substitution without completing the first period.

The German, along with Odegaard, the only starting midfielder in the two games played by Zidane’s men, retired, taking his hand to the left side of his body, at times to the back of his left leg. However, the initial examinations in the dressing room did not shed enough light on whether this hip mishap is due to a muscle setback or not because the origin of it is unknown.

This Sunday or Monday the club’s medical services will proceed to carry out the relevant tests to determine the injury. In any case, Kroos is in danger of Madrid’s next appointment, on Wednesday (9:30 p.m., Movistar LaLiga), against Valladolid, in Valdebebas.