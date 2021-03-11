Toni Kroos, Real Madrid’s German midfielder, thanked the award as ‘Mahou’s Five Star Player’ of the month of February, and assured that he prefers to win “prizes with the team” this season.

“The award is always good, but as you know me you know that I prefer awards with the team. For that we fight every day, we try to win something as a team, but I like these awards, “he said when collecting the award that recognizes a month in which he scored against Valencia and was a benchmark of the Madrid game.

Kroos put his qualities at the service of the team with the aim of finishing the season by winning the titles they are fighting. “With my style I always try to help the team. I am not an individual player because I know that alone I am not going to win anything. I am going to help with the quality that I have to win games and titles.”