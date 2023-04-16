Berlin (dpa)

A news report stated that the German midfielder, Toni Kroos, intends to extend his contract with Real Madrid, Spain, beyond 2024. The current contract for Toni Kroos expires in June 2024, and it was reported that he refused last year to extend the contract until he knew the period during which he could deal. With the physical and mental stress of sports.

However, the Spanish newspaper “Marca” reported that Kroos told Real Madrid officials that he wanted to renew for at least one season, to continue with the team after 2024.

Kroos crowned Real Madrid with the European Champions League four times, after he climbed the podium in the competition with Bayern Munich.

Kroos also won with Real Madrid three titles in the Spanish League and five titles in the Club World Cup.