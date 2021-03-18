Core of legend. When time passes and one day we start to nostalgically remember thatl Real Madrid of three Champions League consecutive, we will talk about the goals of that insatiable predator who was Cristiano Ronaldo; the hierarchy, leadership and competitiveness of Sergio Ramos; of the unpredictable magic of Marcelo; of stops at key moments of Keylor Navas; how nice it was to see Karim Benzema and, of course, from the center of the field. Casemiro, Kroos and Modric They have built a legendary triangle, by titles achieved and by performance close to extraordinary on a regular and sustained basis.

The Modric-Kroos duo. We are going to pay attention to German and Croatian, and the society they form. Both began their careers as midfielders and, over the years, they have become exceptional midfielders, approaching the creation of the game and moving away from the area. Football Toni it is understood from your right foot. Surgical precision in each type of hit, in each pass, in each shot on goal or in each set piece. Lying to the left of the centrals, that is where any offensive idea of ​​Real Madrid begins. Football Luka it is understood from dynamism. Tireless when it comes to offering solutions to his colleagues, he is capable of getting out of any complex situation. Pressured and surrounded by rivals, he manages to find a loophole with a trick that leads him to solve problems. His change of direction with the ball sewn to his boot always gives him an advantage when driving and changing the pace.

A lot of personality. They both have a great understanding and give a lot of meaning to the game, the play usually improves when the ball passes through their feet. We also talk about two footballers with great personalities. The low of Casemiro in the return before him Atalanta solved it Zidane putting three centrals and the aforementioned sharing a pair in the double pivot. And it’s funny what the nature of the player is.

Modric unblocked the match. Of the two, it was Modric who on the most occasions played the role of car-broom, the most typical of the Brazilian, reaching the defensive aids and taking the place of the centrals when someone went out to divide or fix with the ball. Luka interpreted that the team needed his conductions to get rid of those individual marks of the first minutes, in which Kroos was more uncomfortable by not having that ability that the Croatian genius does exhibit, but when Madrid was able to lower the pulse to the game The German appeared in more interior positions than he likes, to organize the Madrid attacks through his good pass.