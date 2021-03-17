Lenin addresses a crowd during the Russian revolution of October 1917. Print Collector / Getty Images

“Every radical generation,” wrote sociologist Daniel Bell in 1981, “has its Kronstadt.” He was referring to the moment when supporters of the Russian Revolution throughout the 20th century had dared to remove the blindfold to confront the atrocious reality of the Soviet regime. Kronstadt became a symbol of historical consciousness because it was the first in a series of Revolution crimes in the name of the Revolution. For some, it was the Moscow trials of 1936-1938; for or …