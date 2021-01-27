Dubai – (Al Ittihad)

The Croatian coach, Kronislav Djuric, expressed his optimism about the upcoming confrontation against his host Al-Jazira at the top of the 14th round of the Arab Gulf League, scheduled for Friday evening January 29, and said: “We are preparing for a new match and another challenge in the team’s journey in the league after the end of the first round.” And he added: “He is optimistic about the upcoming confrontation and the good preparations for the team.”

On the readiness of the team’s members, he explained: “Of course we have some absences due to injury, but we will wait until the last minute to find out the readiness of the players,” pointing out that the preparations for the “Abu Dhabi Pride” match are not different from the rest of the other matches, despite the strength of the opponent.