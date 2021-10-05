The documentary Netherlands Fraud Country, in which the FIOD investigative service is investigating restaurant chain Sumo, may be broadcast by broadcaster KRO-NCRV. The Hague Court of Appeal ruled on this on Tuesday.

The film shows how detectives investigate the tax fraud case. The filmmakers were given access to tapped conversations, interrogations and other investigative material. They also filmed the raid on five restaurants in late 2014.

The court ruled that the film contributes to the public interest: it raises the issue of tax fraud and provides insight into the actions of a public body, the FIOD. According to the judge, that interest outweighs the ‘limited damage’ to the reputation of the suspects.

penalty payment

Read the story that revealed the film’s existence here: ‘Documentary maker filmed tapped conversations without the suspects knowing’



The court therefore overturns the judgment of the preliminary relief judge a year ago. In that summary proceedings, the judge had forbidden producer Selfmade Films ‘from broadcasting or making public any recording relating to the criminal case’. There was a penalty of 100,000 euros against it.

The filmmakers had been given access to investigative data that they should not have had. This led to a ‘gross violation’ of the privacy of the catering entrepreneurs and posting would mean an even greater violation.

The current judgment in the appeal makes a distinction between the powers of the Public Prosecution Service and those of journalism. Yes, the Public Prosecution Service has violated the rights of the suspects by providing police data to the filmmakers. And no, this doesn’t mean a broadcast will do that again.

The judges in both rulings have never seen the documentary. Neither do the suspects.

KRO-NCRV does not want to respond yet. When and even whether she will actually broadcast the film “has not yet been determined,” the spokesperson said. On behalf of the former owners of Sumo, a spokesperson calls it “disappointing and incomprehensible to us” that the film is allowed to be broadcast. He calls the film an “unlawful” collaboration between the investigative service and the makers.

The owners of Sumo were suspected of large-scale tax fraud. In the summer of 2020, three of the four suspects were convicted for this. They were not jailed. The judge weighed heavily on the role the film had played.