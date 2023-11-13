KRO-NCRV has decided “in good consultation” not to broadcast the last week of the family game show Waku Waku, because presenter Tim den Besten is participating as a candidate. That the broadcaster announced on Monday. The decision is a response to the article in the Parool in which Den Besten is accused of identity fraud.

Last week, the Amsterdam newspaper reported that three men had filed a report against 36-year-old Den Besten because he allegedly misused their identities for profiles on the gay dating app Grindr. Het Parool says it has explicit chat messages that the presenter allegedly conducted under the name and photo of these men. The men allegedly have indications that the messages came from Den Besten. The presenter did not respond to questions from the Parool about the alleged identity fraud.

KRO-NCRV says it made the decision “with great care.” “We understand that it concerns a private situation and that an accusation is not a conviction.” But the broadcaster also says it has a strict policy for youth programming and regularly warns children against identity fraud.