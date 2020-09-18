Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has written a cryptic post on Instagram. Kriti has replaced this cryptic post with the death of Sushant Singh Rajput on the issue of providing justice to others. He said that this issue has now become a matter not of the death of Rajput of Sushant but of other people.

Extracting this post from the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Kriti wrote in an Instagram post, “Let them fight for you, then they start fighting amongst themselves. It’s a difficult moment that cannot be stopped. Now it’s just No longer for you, now it has happened for them, maybe earlier it was for them only. ” Kriti has written her name below this post. That is, he has written this quote himself.

This post of Kriti has received more than 4 lakh likes. Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Radhika Madan, Preity Zinta, Arjun Kapoor and Mukesha Chhabra have also liked this post of Kriti. Many followers of Kriti have also agreed with this. A follower wrote, “Rightly said! Justice Four SSR has disappeared from the media. It has become an issue of demagogues and alleged feminists.”

At the same time, one user commented, “I am not a fan … but yes it is no longer for Sushant Singh Bhai … it is only about drugs and Kangana.” Many other celebrities also believe that the issue of death of Sushan Singh Rajput is disappearing from the media in the ongoing circumstances.

