‘Adipurush’ has been in the headlines since the announcement. Prabhas is in the lead role in this film being directed by Om Raut. There were earlier reports that National Award-winning actress Kriti Suresh Leading will play Lady Sita. After this, the names of Kiara Advani and Anushka Sharma came out but those reports proved to be rumors. According to the latest report, now the name is at the top for this role.

Kriti may get the role of Leading Lady

According to a Filmfare report, Kriti Sanon may get the lead role in ‘Adipurush’. However, official confirmation has not been received yet. Currently, Kriti Sanon is playing the lead role in ‘Mimi’. This film is a Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy! Is a Hindi remake of.

Saif Ali Khan will become Lankesh

Saif Ali Khan will be seen in Villain’s role in ‘Adipurush’. He will be in the role of Lankesh and Prabhas Ram. There are also reports that Ajay Devgan will be seen in the role of Lord Shiva in this film. On the work front, Prabhas is shooting for the film ‘Radhe Shyam’ in Italy. Pooja Hegde is the leading lady in this film.