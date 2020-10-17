Kriti may get the role of Leading Lady
According to a Filmfare report, Kriti Sanon may get the lead role in ‘Adipurush’. However, official confirmation has not been received yet. Currently, Kriti Sanon is playing the lead role in ‘Mimi’. This film is a Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy! Is a Hindi remake of.
Saif Ali Khan will become Lankesh
Saif Ali Khan will be seen in Villain’s role in ‘Adipurush’. He will be in the role of Lankesh and Prabhas Ram. There are also reports that Ajay Devgan will be seen in the role of Lord Shiva in this film. On the work front, Prabhas is shooting for the film ‘Radhe Shyam’ in Italy. Pooja Hegde is the leading lady in this film.
