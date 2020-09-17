Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has been sharing posts related to karma and endurance on social media since the death of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Recently Kriti Sanon shared another post. This note shared on Instagram is fast becoming viral on social media. Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor are very much liking this post.

Kriti Sanon writes, ‘First they fight for you, then they start fighting amongst themselves. This is a difficult watch that cannot be stopped. And now it is no longer just for you, it has happened for them, maybe earlier it was for them only.

Recently, Kriti went on a vacation with the Sanan family, whose pictures surfaced on social media. Kriti Sanon shared a video saying that this is my rest corner for a few days.

Kriti Sanon appeared in the film Dilwale with Shahrukh Khan. Apart from this, he was also seen in films like Luka Chuppi, Raabta, Bareilly Ki Barfi. Kriti Sanon’s acting is very much discussed among the audience. Kriti Sanon is now going to be seen in Laxman Utekar’s film Mimi. The film is a Hindi remake of a Marathi film.