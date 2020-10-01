People did not forget the shocking incident in Hathras in Uttar Pradesh that the incident of Balrampur has come to light. Seeing the ever increasing cases of rape, people are getting angry. People started targeting law and order. At the same time, Bollywood’s reaction to the rape incidents comes. Now Kriti Sanon has expressed sorrow.

Kriti Sanon said – when will it all end

Kriti Sanon posted on social media, ‘Anger had not calmed down even now, another case has come to light. I am also surprised and scared. When will all this end? It has been spoken against for a long time. Anyway, these are the cases that are being reported. The actual number is quite large. ‘

Kriti Sanon’s Instagram Story

Alia Bhatt expressed anger

Earlier Alia Bhatt has voiced her demand for justice for the gang rape victim. Alia Bhatt wrote, ‘They cut off her tongue but they could not silence her. Today she is speaking as the voice of billions of people. With this, he has tagged #Hathras.

Gang rape with girl in Hathrath

Let us tell you that a 19-year-old girl was gangraped in Hathras. 15 days after the incident, the girl died in Delhi’s AIIMS Hospital. After this incident, the entire Bollywood is condemning in unison.