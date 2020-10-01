Kriti Sanon posted on social media, ‘Anger had not calmed down even now, another case has come to light. I am also surprised and scared. When will all this end? It has been spoken against for a long time. Anyway, these are the cases that are being reported. The actual number is quite large. ‘
Alia Bhatt expressed anger
Earlier Alia Bhatt has voiced her demand for justice for the gang rape victim. Alia Bhatt wrote, ‘They cut off her tongue but they could not silence her. Today she is speaking as the voice of billions of people. With this, he has tagged #Hathras.
Gang rape with girl in Hathrath
Let us tell you that a 19-year-old girl was gangraped in Hathras. 15 days after the incident, the girl died in Delhi’s AIIMS Hospital. After this incident, the entire Bollywood is condemning in unison.
