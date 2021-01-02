Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has reached the entire cast and crew in Jaisalmer to shoot her upcoming film ‘Bachchan Pandey’. Wardha Nadiadwala, wife of producer Sajid Nadiadwala, shared pictures of everyone on social media. It is being told that the film’s lead star Akshay Kumar will join the team later.

Wardha Nadiadwala shared the pictures on her Instagram account on Friday. In these, you can see that Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi, Prateek Babbar, Sajid Nadiadwala are seen on the plane with their family and crew. All inside the plane are shown in fun mode. Kriti Sanon has also shared photos and videos on the story of her Instagram account.



The film ‘Bachchan Pandey’ was scheduled to go on floors in the first year 2020 but it could not happen due to the lockdown due to Corona virus. It is being told that in the film, Akshay Kumar will be seen in the role of a gangster who wants to become an actor. Kriti Sanon will be seen as a journalist.

Directed by Farhad Samaji, the film ‘Bachchan Pandey’ will feature actors like Arshad Warsi, Prateik Babbar, Pakanj Tripathi in addition to Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon. This will be the first time for Pankaj Tripathi and Arshad Warsi to appear on the big screen alongside Akshay Kumar.