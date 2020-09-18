Kriti Sanon was a good friend of Sushant Singh Rajput. After her death she has written several posts. Now he has written a message that does not name anyone and has said a lot in gestures. His post is becoming quite viral on social media. His fans are looking at Sushant’s mater.

Kriti wrote- They fought for you …

Kriti has posted, they fought for you then they fought each other, the never ending turmoil started, it is no longer about you, it happened about them, maybe it always was.

Sylabs liked the post

This post of Kriti has been liked by many Bollywood celebrities including Alia, Varun, Arjun Kapoor. Fans have also made several comments. One has written, absolutely true. For Sushant, justice was lost among the media, politics and so called feminists.

Sushant wrote a post for Kriti

There was a very good bonding between Sushant and Kriti Sanon. According to recent reports, Sushant has found some notes in which he wrote about spending time with Kriti Sanon. He worked in the film ‘Rabta’ with Sushant.