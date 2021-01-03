Bollywood actor Pulkit Samrat has been in a relationship with Kriti Kharbanda for a long time. The two often share photos of each other on social media. Now Kriti has openly expressed her love for Pulkit. Pulkit has shared a photo on Instagram account.

In this photo, Pulkit, Kriti and other family members are seen together. Posting the photo, Pulkit wrote in the caption, “2021 my modern family. We make love We fight each other. We laugh together. We laugh at each other. When there is good, we celebrate and divide the bad times among ourselves. Eventually we all become ‘we’ and that is the most important thing. ”

Commenting on this post of Pulkit, Kriti Kharbanda wrote – ‘I love you’. It is known that Pulkit and Kriti were seen in the web series Taish released last year. The series was released on the G5. The work of both of them was well liked.

Earlier, Kriti Kharbanda had given a happy birthday to Pulkit Samrat in a different way. Kriti wrote on Instagram wishing her, ‘Happy birthday baby. You have become a year and younger. I have one thing to say on this occasion that you are one among the billions. There will be no one like you and never. I love you.’ With this message, Kriti also shared a picture, in which she was seen kissing Pulkit Samrat.