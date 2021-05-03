Swiss central Andy Schmid He was on vacation in January when his team called him to play the World Cup in Egypt. Five years being the best player in the Bundesliga, almost at the age of forty he had the opportunity to play a high-level championship with his country, but Switzerland has not qualified for the 2022 European Championship. Nor will the Denis Kristopans, the 2.15-meter Latvian giant of PSG: his country has not achieved the ticket in the pre-Europeans either. The two of them are the big names absent from the tournament that Hungary and Slovakia will organize,

The weekend completed the 24 teams that will be in the next European for which the two organizers were classified the most Spain and Croatia, finalists of the previous Championship, which the Spanish team won.

To complete the other 20 places, eight groups have been contested, of which the first two plus the four best third parties came out.

The list looks like this: First eight: Denmark, Germany, Norway, Russia, Portugal, Sweden, Serbia and Slovenia.

As seconds: Austria, R, Czech, Macedonia (with Lazarov as player and coach), Belarus, France, the Netherlands, Iceland and Montenegro,

In the playoffs, as best third parties, Bosnia, Poland, Lithuania and Ukraine. And once again, Romania is left out, not at the height of their women’s team.