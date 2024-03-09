MK.RU: Orbakaite’s performance was canceled in the Kremlin Palace after Pugacheva’s words

The performance of Russian singer Kristina Orbakaite in a concert in honor of International Women's Day at the State Kremlin Palace was canceled at the last minute. Details of the incident revealed publication “Moskovsky Komsomolets” (“MK”).

According to the information available to the publication’s journalists, Orbakaite’s name was included in the program of the concert held on March 8 until the very end. “She was supposed to go on stage after Irina Allegrova and Igor Krutoy. In fact, at the end of the concert,” said an anonymous source.

On the stage of the Kremlin Palace, the singer was supposed to perform her long-time hit, “Just Loving You,” but at the last moment the organizers excluded the number with her participation. Journalists of the publication note that the reason for this decision was the anti-Russian statements of Orbakaite’s mother, Alla Pugacheva.

Previously, producer Sergei Dvortsov assessed the future of singer Kristina Orbakaite in Russia after Alla Pugacheva’s statements. In his opinion, the Diva jeopardized her daughter’s career with her statement that “normal people” do not come to Russia.