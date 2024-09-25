Shot: Kristina Orbakaite refused to sing with Avraam Russo in Dubai

Singer Kristina Orbakaite broke the agreement and refused to sing on the same stage with her colleague Avraam Russo. This is written by Telegram-Shot channel.

According to the source, the artists were supposed to perform their hits together at a private concert in Dubai, UAE. During the event, it turned out that the singer’s concert director did not agree with her on the clients’ request, and as a result, Orbakaite sang the songs herself.

At the same time, the channel specifies that the performer’s fee was 50 thousand euros, despite the organizers’ dissatisfaction. Russo was paid 20 thousand euros.

The artist shared that he had not communicated with Orbakaite for two years. “We had no contact. I don’t know where she is, she is busy with her life, I am busy with mine, we don’t cross paths anywhere – at some concert venues,” he said.

Earlier, Russian State Duma deputy Alexei Zhuravlev stated that singers Alla Pugacheva and Kristina Orbakaite should have been expelled from the country.