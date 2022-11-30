“Pasión de gavilanes” premiered its sequel on Telemundo earlier this year. Although it was not very well received, the soap opera made it to Netflix and became a huge success for streaming. This continuation came not only the leading couples, but also beloved secondary characters, including Gabriela acevedothe matriarch of the Elizondo family, played by Kristina Lilley.

The American actress Kristina Lilley is Gabriela Acevedo in “Pasión de gavilanes”. Photo: Telemundo

The actress has been in constant contact with her thousands of fans through social networks. However, one of her recent announcements left her Instagram followers frozen: Lilley confirmed that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer, this being the third time she will have to fight the disease.

“Two months ago I was re-diagnosed with breast cancer. Quickly, I had all the exams, the appointment with the surgeon, I had a double mastectomy and now I still have an appointment with the oncologist, ”commented the artist in one of her latest publications.

Natasha Klauss (Sarita Elizondo) with Kristina Lilley (Gabriela Acevedo). Photo: People en Espanol/Telemundo

What is the state of health of Kristina Lilley?

While a cancer diagnosis might seem somewhat alarming, Lilley said she hasn’t been deterred by the situation. Even so, she prefers to ignore the messages that may arrive.

“I am very well, I am very calm, I am not going to read comments, I am not going to answer opinions, nothing, I just wanted to tell you,” he said.

Kristina Lilley’s advice after cancer diagnosis

Of course, this experience will not only remain for her, as she has chosen to share a brief piece of advice with her fans: