Kristina Gallo: ex-boyfriend arrested “dead of mechanical asphyxiation”

Turns out on the murder of Kristina Gallo found dead at home 3 years ago

Kristina Gallo, 33 years, mother of a child, she had been found by her dead brother in her home in Bologna. Upon discovery, on March 26, 2019, the corpse lay naked on the floor in a state of decomposition.

After about three years of investigating the death of Kristina Gallo the turning point arrives: the carabinieri of Bologna have arrested his companion, a 44-year-old, on charges of aggravated murder. The man had already been responsible for persecutory acts against the woman.

From the first medico-legal assessments, death from natural causes was assumed. The military, however, had initiated investigations into the victim’s life. The woman had recently had one problematic romantic relationship with the arrested.

The turning point on the case comes thanks to the 3D reconstruction of the crime scene carried out by RISwhich would have highlighted “serious elements” of guilt against the suspect, in the death of the woman, which occurred for mechanical asphyxia. Following the new elements and the “extreme danger” of the suspect, the provision of the pre-trial detention in prison of the victim’s ex-boyfriend.

