Friday, July 29, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Kristina Gallo: ex-boyfriend arrested “dead of mechanical asphyxiation”

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 29, 2022
in World
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Turns out on the murder of Kristina Gallo found dead at home 3 years ago

Kristina Gallo, 33 years, mother of a child, she had been found by her dead brother in her home in Bologna. Upon discovery, on March 26, 2019, the corpse lay naked on the floor in a state of decomposition.

After about three years of investigating the death of Kristina Gallo the turning point arrives: the carabinieri of Bologna have arrested his companion, a 44-year-old, on charges of aggravated murder. The man had already been responsible for persecutory acts against the woman.

From the first medico-legal assessments, death from natural causes was assumed. The military, however, had initiated investigations into the victim’s life. The woman had recently had one problematic romantic relationship with the arrested.

The turning point on the case comes thanks to the 3D reconstruction of the crime scene carried out by RISwhich would have highlighted “serious elements” of guilt against the suspect, in the death of the woman, which occurred for mechanical asphyxia. Following the new elements and the “extreme danger” of the suspect, the provision of the pre-trial detention in prison of the victim’s ex-boyfriend.

See also  The UAE has overtaken China to become the largest importer of Brazilian poultry products

Read also:

Cdx program, Meloni chooses Fitto. A guarantee for the Brothers of Italy

Double mandate, from Fico to Toninelli: the champions of the people with no more seats

Vote, atomic splits on the left. Little parties to cultivate the vegetable garden

Apple and Amazon celebrate on the stock exchange after the accounts, Facebook suffers

Royal Family, William cheated on Kate. Prince, escapades and pegging. GOSSIP

Berlusconi is back on TV after 3 years and starts with the Salvini lists. VIDEO

Nexi, revenues jumped to € 1.5 million in the half year

Hera, ‘Energy for climate’ sustainability report published

Female entrepreneurship, the 5th Unioncamere report presented

Subscribe to the newsletter


#Kristina #Gallo #exboyfriend #arrested #dead #mechanical #asphyxiation

admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

VIDEO. Journalist records LIVE grenade explosion in front of officers in Guanajuato

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.