Actress Kristina Asmus was injured during a performance in Moscow. The artist announced this on her personal page in Instagram (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and banned). The incident occurred during the performance of “Lady Macbeth of the Mtsensk District.”

“I have such a feature – once a year I get injured on my leg. This time – a tear in the lateral ligament of the knee (and this is already operated on). It hurt like it was sticking through the bone, ”Asmus told subscribers.

She clarified that the injury was two weeks ago, and now they feel better. “I’m already cutting through the forests of Yaroslavl on my heels. Under the supervision of doctors, producers and a young lover, ”the actress shared with humor.

Earlier, pop singer, actress, TV presenter and producer Lolita Milyavskaya was injured leaving the dressing room of one of the Moscow clubs.