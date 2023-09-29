Kristina Asmus reported that she had surgery on her left foot

Russian actress Kristina Asmus announced that she had surgery on a broken leg. She wrote about this on her Instagram page (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; it belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and is banned).

According to her, the operation was performed on the left foot. “Now I have a titanium plate and five screws there,” the artist wrote.

Asmus added that the operation was not easy, but it was successful. “It’s true that I survived the first two days after it – it’s still a shock… I vomited for 15 hours straight, the temperature was below 40, and this is a plus for the recovery after anesthesia, hellish pain in the leg, lack of sensitivity, injections in the stomach, inability to sleep even for 20 minutes and other post-operative delights,” the actress shared.

Earlier, the artist reported that during filming in Vyborg she received a serious injury requiring surgery. “Not on camera, but behind the scenes, when I was preparing for my close-up. High jump, landing on the tucked leg with all the weight, and also with strong inertia. There was a crunch throughout Vyborg. The group was sure that I would not come into the frame. But I finished my close-up and went to the hospital with a serious injury,” she noted.