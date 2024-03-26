DBertolt Brecht wrote in his “Refugee Conversations” in 1941 that his passport is “the noblest part of a person.” After all, he is recognized if he is good, which does not apply to people themselves. If he is good, the criteria is. A passport is of little use to refugees and the poor if it is issued in the wrong place or can no longer be renewed, while highly privileged people only appreciate the value of their identity document if they have forgotten or lost it.

The noble piece is usually acquired through a state registration authority, which lends the owner a piece of national sovereignty. One becomes a citizen by birth and/or a jus soli, which is granted to foreigners born in the country, or through naturalization, which is linked to length of stay, language skills and regular income. The republican principle, which relies on the consent of a nation in a future-oriented manner, has recently been called into question by the ethnic primacy of descent and origin. The fact that you can also buy this noble piece is the subject of the book by political scientist Kristin Surak, who works at the London School of Economics. The “golden passport” for the super-rich keeps a global industry running and it exacerbates inequality in global society.

Gold rush mood and resistance

Portugal's government is currently considering suspending the Golden Visa program introduced in 2012, which provided around twelve thousand investors and their family members from overseas with residence permits in the Schengen area for half a million euros per capita – ostensibly for job creation, but in reality more for Real estate speculation, money laundering and the evasion of customs barriers. Years ago, the billionaire Peter Thiel acquired New Zealand citizenship in addition to owning a property. To obtain this, ordinary mortals must spend years in the island state and show “good character”. Thiel's stays can be counted on one hand, and he pays from petty cash, something refugees in South Asia can only dream of.



Kristin Surak: “The Golden Passport”. Global Mobility for Millionaires.

Surak is not the first to deal with purchased passports, but she has examined the phenomenon empirically, sorted out the motives of both applicants and receiving states and documented the gradual normalization of the citizenship market. You are almost overwhelmed by her knowledge of detail, which is, however, built into an easy-to-read narrative. Their perspective is economic: What does it mean when states market and financialize their sovereignty and thus anchor it in the right of residence through “citizenship by investment”, which is already common practice in the global economy?







Affective attachment to the new home

What began in precarious negotiations in some island states and Hong Kong and continued in a gold-rush atmosphere against the EU's resistance on their periphery has now become common practice in many places. In Turkey, for example, acquiring a passport actually fulfills the task of bringing investors into the country, while passport holders from surrounding crisis and war zones can protect themselves from insecurity and deportation with a Turkish stamp. Even Brits got the burgundy EU passport after Brexit because a second identity as a European brings prestige and secures opportunities at home and on the continent.

One cannot hope for an overcoming of national borders in the direction of transnational cosmopolitanism through this flexibilization of citizenship. If anything, it blurs the old boundaries between the private and public sectors. It is astonishing how the lottery-like banalization of nationality contrasts with the suspicion that dual nationalities of naturalized migrants are often still held against. They are expected to show more loyalty and affective devotion to their new homeland than traditional citizens ever have to muster.

Of course, the oligarchic distribution of hereditary residence permits does not eliminate the general effectiveness of national borders and laws; rather, it exacerbates inequality within and between societies.

Kristin Surak: “The Golden Passport”. Global Mobility for Millionaires. Harvard University Press, Cambridge and London 2023. 336 pp., illustrations, hardcover, €29.99.