To ask about the importance of the so-called current records in the world of mountaineering, there is nothing better than visiting the great mountaineers of the past, those who look wide-eyed at the enormous economic and material resources of today. Sitting in the gondola that descends to Gressoney (Italy) from the Monte Rosa massif, Arturo Squinobal, 78, proudly wears his guide badge. He has just completed, along with a friend, 2,000 positive meters of elevation gain and as many back and he looks serene, sharp, although he clarifies that he has not guided: “I am retired, I only accompany friends. I still love the mountains.” Squinobal was one of the heroes who signed the first winter ascent of the integral Peuterey ridge, more than 4,000 positive meters of rock, ice and mixed to reach the top of Mont Blanc. It was in 1972. His brother Oreste accompanied him and they both ended up joining a French rope made up of Louis Audoubert, a priest and huge mountaineer, Marc Galy, the legend Yannick Seigneur and Michel Feuillarade. “We stayed for several days, we spent almost every Christmas on the edge,” recalls Squinobal. And what does he think of the recent summer ascent on the same stage by Benjamin Védrines, barely 6 hours and 51 minutes? “I think he didn’t carry a 20-kilo backpack like we did,” he blurts out and bursts out laughing, patting his thigh with a huge hand, almost a claw used to twisting on the rock. “Védrines is from another galaxy”, he clarifies with admiration, “because it is mountaineering with no traps… nothing to do with what is happening in the ‘eight thousand’ right now, with empty records”, the Italian guide declares.

And here the cases of the Nepalese Nirmal Purja and the Norwegian Kristin Harila are mentioned: the first escalated in six months and six days the 14 eight thousand of the planet, although the mark was invalidated when it was discovered that it was missing at least a couple of vertices. Harila insisted on improving Purja, and has just pulverized the record, leaving it in three months and one day, always at the hands of the Nepalese Tenjin Lama. The media noise has been generous: so much cacophony to leave such little trace in the history of mountaineering. It is curious to observe how two mountaineers without any pedigree have dominated all the major media headlines in the last two years, accumulating large sums of money, while the great mountaineers scratch their necks wondering about the drift of a discipline in which the authentic does not hardly deserves attention and remains in the dark in the face of records that are only in form, not in substance. In the world of mountaineering, it should be remembered that the how matters more than the what. The style is responsible for giving merit to the activity.

Reinhold Messner, the first human being to reach the top of the 14 eight thousand He set the bar so high that his way of doing things has barely improved, even though he invested 15 years in the effort. If anything, Jerzy Kukuzcka, second on an increasingly underappreciated list, can offer a style to match. Both geniuses made enormous contributions to the history of the discipline: the Tyrolean signed the first alpine-style ascent to a eight thousandwas the first without oxygen at the top of Everest, the first alone to the summit, opened new routes to Nanga Parbat and elegantly congratulated the Pole Kukuzcka, author of several winter firsts, innovative itineraries and capable of completing the challenge in only nine years. Faced with the inheritance of the past, the involution. Messner would have bet on a future in the Himalayas in which everyone faced the mountains in alpine style, that is, without the contest of sherpas, fixed ropes, altitude courses or bottled oxygen. Just the opposite has happened. In his opinion, Harila is a tourist. Seven sherpas have permanently accompanied her, placing ropes for her and the oxygen mask has not been removed under any circumstances. But what has creaked the most has been the shameless use of the helicopter, not only to fly from one mountain to another, saving weeks of walking, but to equip the mountain from top to bottom. Last June, one of the most respected mountaineers of the Sherpa ethnic group, Mingma G, denounced with a video and a letter to Explorersweb the tactic used by the Norwegian team in Manaslu: “They have made three deposits of material and sherpas in camp 2 and one in camp 1. This is going to ruin the image of the Himalayas and the prestige of the sherpas”, he assured. This is the only way to understand why they reached the top in June, when the season ends in April.

Never claiming to be an elite mountaineer, Harila is ultimately a product of the times, someone chasing only one record: today the mountain is a beacon, and a place to attract attention, especially that of those who do not know the unwritten laws of authentic mountaineering. To sign a truly valuable record in the 14 eight thousand, it would be necessary to find a mountaineer who was a mixture of Messner, Kukuzcka and Kurtyka, with the lungs of Védrines. And then, yeah, we’d talk about something really exciting and amazing.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.