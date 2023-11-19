The 24 year old Kristian Thorstvedt he is the son of art, his father is Erik Thorsvedt, former goalkeeper for Viking, Borussia Mönchengladbach, IFK Göteborg and Tottenham Hotspur, but also for the Norwegian national team. Testimonial for the video game FIFA Soccer 95, Kristian is a offensive midfielder with “the habit of scoring”: he scored in Sassuolo three in nine days, but he also has the aptitude for an active life, as emerges from the photos posted on social media.