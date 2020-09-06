Kristian Blomberg from Jyväskylä acquired the Einari Vuorela Poetry Prize

In All Silence is Kristian Blomberg’s (b. 1975) fourth work of poetry.

Writer Kristian Blomberg has acquired this yr’s Einari Vuorela Poetry Award. The award was given for Blomberg’s work In all silence (Poesia 2019).

Poet and prose author Einari Vuorelan (1889–1972) is awarded each three years and is value € 8,500.

In all silence is the fourth work of poetry by Kristian Blomberg (b. 1975) from Jyväskylä, which is alleged to progress between essay and poetry.

Amongst different issues, the work is praised for the truth that its texts “delight the reader by creating totally different views of life phenomena from totally different instructions” and “appreciating on a regular basis life”.

“Kristian Blomberg’s meticulous poems, tales and typographic notations are a matter of considering and instinctive consideration. It’s enjoyable and straightforward to learn a guide that’s enticing to replicate on, ”the jury explains.

The jury included the writer Johanna Venho, writer and critic Jukka Koskelainen in addition to writer, editor Teppo Kulmala.

Poetry Publishing Home Blomberg, one of many founding members, has beforehand revealed works Speech bubbles (2009), Self-changing (2011) as nicely Arches (2015), with which he acquired the Kalevi Jäntin Prize and the Nihil Interit Poetry Prize.

Self-changing was as soon as additionally nominated for the Einari Vuorela Prize.