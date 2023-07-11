Rome’s hot summer could be a penance for many, but a general manager of a club like Roma knows July is a key month for the transfer market. So Tiago Pinto, back from his holiday (so to speak) in Portugal, has taken up his agenda to draw up a calendar of more or less virtual appointments. The manager is well aware of José Mourinho’s needs and knows that, at the moment, the Special One needs three: a right-back, a mezzala and a centre-forward.

kristensen

On the first front, the arrival of Danish Kristensen from Leeds is only a matter of days if not hours, given that the defender has a clause that allows him to go out on loan in the event of relegation, which unfortunately happened to the English club . The contacts are increasingly dense and the feeling is that Kristensen can land in Rome as early as the week. It’s a different matter for the midfielders. Kamada, free agent from Eintracht Frankfurt, likes but is considered similar in characteristics to Aouar, in first place on the list is Marcel Sabitzer of Bayern Munich, back from two lackluster seasons, one in Bavaria and the other on loan at Manchester United. The Giallorossi club would also like to pursue the loan route, which could perhaps be combined with a right of redemption ready to be triggered in the event of the Giallorossi qualifying for the Champions League. One thing is certain: the Austrian – who yesterday also wrote a post in Italian (suggestive?) – at the age of 29 is tired of being a supporting actor, which certainly wouldn’t happen with Mourinho.