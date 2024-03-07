“Now I want to do the gayest thing you've ever seen in your life,” said actress Kristen Stewart in February in Rolling Stone. The performer, born in Los Angeles 33 years ago, starred on the cover of the American publication with a suggestive photo session inspired by the world of gyms. The images, the article explained, were purportedly hypersexualized and androgynous because Stewart wanted them to be that way. “If I went through the whole saga of Twilight without making a single cover for Rolling Stone It is because the boys were the sex symbols,” he added. The article served to promote Love Lies Bleeding, his new film, a thriller in which she plays a gym employee, which was presented this March 5 in Los Angeles after garnering good reviews at the Sundance festival. In the premiere Stewart made an impact when posing on the red carpet with a bodysuit black that left her back exposed and presented a large 'cleavage' in her groin. Under the model she was wearing thin black stockings and his outfit was completed with a blazer black and high heels.

Kristen Stewart, at the presentation of 'Love Lies Bleeding'. Eric Charbonneau (Getty Images for A24)

As on other occasions, Stewart has trusted the stylist Tara Swennen, who also works with other performers, such as Matthew McConaughey or Ali Wong. The stylist explained on her Instagram account that her outfit was from the brand. Better, and with it he wanted to draw attention to the importance of sustainability: “I love this sustainable fashion brand. They recycle their looks designing and creating pieces from old suits! They have also created a new platform upcycling on an industrial scale.” In recent times, red carpets have been filled with shocking outfits that reveal a lot: last year, with Miu Miu as its champion, panties went from being underwear to being part of the uniform for events of performers like Emma Corrin, who I carry a look based on that performance at the Cannes festival; bras have also come out from under blouses and dresses to be worn outside (from Florence Pugh to Natalie Portman) and naked dresses, as Dakota Johnson demonstrated at the recent premiere of Madame Web and it has been seen in the last film award ceremonies, they are no longer an exception, but the norm.

More information

Stewart, at the premiere at the Fine Arts Theater in Los Angeles, has been faithful to the risk that has become the tone of her appearances on the red carpet: last year she went to the Berlinale with an outfit by Chanel, a brand from which She is an ambassador, in which transparencies ruled; At the last Met Gala she opted for an androgynous style to pay tribute to Karl Lagerfeld… With her roles and projects she has been showing her evolution, both as a performer and on a personal level, and separating herself from the character with which she became world famous. At only 18 years old, the Bella Swam of Twilight.

Love Lies Bleeding, directed by the British Rose Glass (Saint Maud), it's a thriller romantic in which Stewart plays a gym manager who becomes obsessed with a bodybuilder played by Katy O'Brian. “Kristen brings great physicality to the role. “Lou is very nervous, she shakes all the time, so if she played a scene where she had to be really anxious, Kristen would spend some time before jumping to get her heart rate up,” O'Brian explained about the co-star. distribution of it in W Magazine. Both showed their complicity at the premiere in Los Angeles, during which, after posing and impressing on the red carpet, Stewart transformed her style by adding pants and changing her heels for sneakers with white socks. The actress — who in 2022 earned her first Oscar nomination for her role as Lady Di in Pablo Larraín's film Spencer— is already preparing two new projects, Sacrament (with Maya Erskine and Michael Cera) and Rosebushpruning (with Elle Fanning and Josh O'Connor).