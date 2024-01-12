American actress Kristen Stewart rose to fame after playing Bella Swan in 'Twilight' (2008), a film based on the novel of the same name, written by Stephanie Meyer in 2005, and which was about the love triangle between a human, a vampire and a werewolf. This film began a successful saga that extended until 2013, leaving a total of five films, which together grossed more than 724 million dollars.

Although 16 years have passed since said film, Kristen Stewart I speak of 'Twilight' In an interview with Variety, he classified it as a “queer pioneer,” and stated that “it is a very gay film.”

Why is 'Twilight' a “gay movie” for Kristen Stewart?

Kristen Stewart He did not see that the film had a gay overtone until now, which is when he identifies as part of the LGBT community. “I don't think it necessarily started that way, but I also think the fact that I was there filtered it down. It's such a gay movie. I mean, Jesus Christ, Taylor (Lautner), Rob (Pattinson) and I, and it's so hidden that it's not right,” he highlighted.

In addition, Stewart, who was nominated for an Oscar award for her work as Diana of Wales in 'Spencer' (2021), indicated that the way in which it was written 'Twilight' made it have a “gothic and gay leaning.” “A Mormon woman wrote this book. It's about oppression, about wanting what is going to destroy you. That's a very gothic and gay leaning, which I love.”, he confessed to Variety.

What is 'Twilight' about?

“Young Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart) was always a very different girl even in her childhood years in Phoenix. When her mother remarried, she sent her to live with her father in the small, rainy town of Forks, Washington, a town with no incentive for Bella. But then she meets the mysterious and attractive Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson) at school, a young man different from the others who hides a secret,” indicates the FilmAffinity synopsis of 'Twilight'.

What did critics say about 'Twilight'?

Despite its box office success 'Twilight' Worldwide, raising more than $407 million, critics were very divided when rating it, something that can be seen on the different review pages. For example, on IMDb, the film directed by Catherine Hardwicke has a rating of 5.3 out of 10.

For its part, on Rotten Tomatoes its story was not very different, since it has a 49% rating from critics and 72% from the public. Finally, on Metacritic the film has a score of 56, which shows how polarized the public was towards its theme.

