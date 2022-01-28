It is widely believed that the most famous figures in the world live in total happiness when they go about their daily activities like any ordinary person. However, many of them tend to be harassed not only by fans who want to see them for a few seconds, but also by the much talked about paparazzi who usually watch them for several hours with the sole mission of taking a revealing photo.

This is the case of Kristen Stewart, who from the beginning of her career, when she rose to popularity with the Twilight saga, had to put up with the constant company of photojournalists. At the time of her, the actress reacted violently against these characters, but this is already part of her past, according to her own words.

Kristen Stewart reveals her annoyance with the paparazzi

The Hollywood star visited the Armchair podcast to talk about different topics. It was there that she revealed her almost contempt for the paparazzi and that she even thought about killing one of them because it violated his privacy.

Kristen Stewart waving sarcastically at a photojournalist. Photo: diffusion

“I think that at some point fire has risen and smoke has come out of my ears like in cartoons. You are so conditioned by those men and what they are taking out of you, which is your life. It is not a punctual photo, it is your time and your life. There have been times when I can’t believe I haven’t killed anyone,” she said.

Kristen Stewart reveals her anger at paparazzi is a thing of the past

In the same conversation, Spencer’s protagonist revealed that over the years this anger against photojournalists has been controlled. Kristen noted that at this point in her life she doesn’t allow these types of situations to influence her mood.

“It is something that I now have completely processed and eliminated from my body, because it was affecting me physically. But now I don’t let him do it,” she concluded.