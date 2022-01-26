Kristen Stewart enjoys a renewed popularity after starring in the film Spencer, based on the last Christmas that Princess Diana and Prince Charles spent together. The Hollywood star made an appearance on The late show with Stephen Colbert in which he spoke, among other things, about his romantic relationship with the writer and screenwriter, Dylan Meyer.

YOU CAN SEE: Hudson Madsen, son of actor Michael Madsen and godson of Quentin Tarantino, dies at 26

Kristen Stewart: I just want to get married

The 31-year-old actress did not hide her desire to marry as soon as possible, after having engaged to the Netflix producer at the end of 2021. In that line, she also pointed out her little interest in having a very elaborate wedding.

“I am so unceremonious. I think we could go do it this weekend or something… and then hang out with everyone afterwards,” the actress said in the interview broadcast on Monday, January 24.

The remembered Bella Swan of the vampire saga Twilight He confessed that making big plans is not among his skills.

“I just want to do it. I’m not a good planner. I can’t make dinner plans. I like to pivot. You never know where I’m going,” he said.

YOU CAN SEE: Jason Momoa is caught living in a friend’s yard after separating from Lisa Bonet

The romance of Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer

Kristen Stewart has repeatedly said that she met her fiancée on a movie set in 2013. However, contact was lost until 2019, when they met again at a mutual friend’s party.

“We met years ago and then we met again before the pandemic. And we got engaged, I guess it’s still the pandemic, so yeah, I guess it’s a pandemic engagement,” joked the Snow White and the Huntsman star, who previously dated Michael Angarano, Robert Pattinson and Alicia Cargile.

Precisely, weeks before announcing her romance with Dylan Meyer, Kristen Stewart grabbed the headlines with the news of her reconciliation with the Irish model Stella Maxwell.

Six months later, when his new relationship had already been confirmed, his now fiancée dedicated a message to him on Instagram along with a photograph of both of them.

“It is the birthday of my favorite person and I wish everyone to have the beautiful feelings that I have for her. It’s a short trip on this earth, so spend your time with someone who inspires you to be the best version of yourself.” , wrote.