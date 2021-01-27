In June 2020, it was reported that the Chilean filmmaker Pablo Larrain would be in charge of a new biopic about Lady Diana, which would star Kristen Stewart. Under the title Spencer, the drama is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated releases of 2021.

The film, with a script by Steven Knight, will expose what happened in the 90s, a key decade in the life of the Princess of Wales after announcing her separation from Prince Charles of England.

Kristen Stewart’s first picture as Lady Di

Over the months, a preview of the tape has finally been revealed. In the image you can see the actress characterized as Diana spencer.

Kristen Stewart as Lady Di Photo: Shoebox Films

Also, more details of the plot were given indicating that the film will take place in the last vacation that Diana of Wales spent at the House of Windsor in Sandringham. The producers have not said who will play Prince Charles and his two sons: William and Harry.

This is not the first time that Larraín does a biopic, in 2016 he shot Jacky, a film starring Natalie Portman where he explored the assassination of John F. Kennedy from the perspective of his wife. If you follow the same line, Spencer it will be an intimate and emotional portrait of Diana’s tough divorce process, which shook not only Buckingham Palace, but an entire country.

At the moment, the only confirmed actors in the cast are Timothy Spall, Sally Hawkins and Sean Harris. Filming will take place in Germany and the UK. Regarding its release date, it has not yet been confirmed.