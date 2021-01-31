A decade after the success of Twilight, Kristen Stewart, in her 30s, will play Lady Di. Following Emma Corrin’s successful appearance as Diana of Wales in the award-winning series’The Crown‘, this week the first image of Kristen as the missing princess was unveiled in Spencer, the film directed by Chilean filmmaker Pablo Larraín, who was the director of the biopic with Natalie Portman as Jacqueline Kennedy. The story takes place at a Christmas time with the British royal family meeting in Sandringham and the princess decides to end her marriage to Charles of England.

“Kristen Stewart She is one of the most formidable actresses of today. Whoever plays such a legendary character must have a very important quality, the mystery. Kristen can be many things, she can be mysterious and very fragile, and also very strong, which is exactly what I’m looking for. The combination of these elements made me think of her. The way she was delighted with the script, written by Steven Knight, and how she is preparing for the project is very nice. I have no doubt that she will be a beautiful and intriguing Lady Diana. Kristen is a force of nature ”, the director had advanced.

But unlike Jackie, Larraín does not intend to do the same with Spencer. According to the director, they will not stop to relive what happened in 1998 when he died but will count “three days of his life.” For her part, the actress announced that it will be “an exciting attempt to imagine who Diana was at a crucial moment in her life.” In the scriptwriter’s words, the title responds to the idea “desperate to be herself again.”

The physical similarity between Kristen and Diana is evident , but in the United States they also maintain that the actress – who has made public her marriage plans with the screenwriter Dylan Meyer – represents that free and transgressive spirit that identified Lady Di. Other media stopped to contrast the costume worn by the princess in the scene that Kristen represents, wearing the iconic Chanel (1988) red and black dress. Years later an anecdote happened that the designer Jayson Brundson told in the Australian edition of Harper’s Bazaar. During Diana’s solo Australian tour, she commented that she didn’t know what accessories to wear. Brudson suggested some Chanel shoes, but Diana said, “No, I can’t wear a double C.” When asked why, he replied “for Camilla and Charles.”

After Seberg, a biography presented at Venice 2019, Spencer is the second biographical film to star Stewart, who in the last decade has devoted himself to more independent projects. Also on the film are Timothy Spall, Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water) and Sean Harris.