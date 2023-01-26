Kristal Silva and her ideal white outfit to visit Teotihuacán. The model-former beauty queen is a lover of fashion and travel, so when she found out that her next trip would be to Teotihuacan, Mexico, she was excited to combine the two. Teotihuacan is known for its impressive ancient ruins and history, but the family member of tvazteca she was also excited to show off her unique style at this historic venue.

For her trip, Cristal Silva Dávila decided to wear a completely white outfit. She knew it would be a hot and sunny day and she wanted to be cool and comfortable while she explored the ruins. Also, white would stand out perfectly against the blue of the sky and the aridity of the place.

Wearing long white pants and thin fabric as well as a brown hat and white sandals, Kristal Silva, born on December 26, 1991 in Tamaulipas, Mexico looked stunning as she walked through the ancient city.

But Crystal Silva, who can be seen hosting the TV show Venga la alegría, wasn’t there just to look good. She was also there to learn and experiment, so she could be seen in the photo gallery of her shared on her social media as instagram.

Kristal Silva was excited to visit Teotihuacan, Mexico, a place full of history and beauty. But she also wanted to make sure she looked good while she was doing it, so she decided to wear a romantic style white top for your excursion.

with his white top with lace and romantic details, Kristal Silva looked spectacular as she walked through the ancient ruins of Teotihuacan. The white of the top stood out perfectly against the blue of the sky and the arid tone of the ruins.

As the day progressed, model Kristal Silva realized that her white outfit not only made her look good, but also helped her stand out in a place full of vibrant colors and warm tones. It was as if she was a leading figure in a historical picture.

Kristal Silva has always been a style woman, and that was reflected in every detail of his appearance. For your visit at Teotihuacan pyramids She decided to wear her hair loose and straight, with a cut that highlighted her beauty. In addition, she chose a very natural makeup, emphasizing her eyes and rosy tone lips.

With her hair loose and straight, Kristal Silva, a close friend of the Capi Pérez and Laura G., it looked impressive and with a casual air, but at the same time very elegant. Her very natural makeup made her natural features stand out and she looked fresh and radiant. In addition, she chose pink lips, which gave her a touch of color and sensuality.

