Krista Pärmäkoski squatted two national team colleagues in the Finnish Championship message – caught almost a minute ahead

The first messaging championship for Ikaalinen Athletes.

Krista Pärmäkoski showed in the Finnish Championship message on Saturday how big the level differences can be between Finnish national team skiers.

Pärmäkoski caught the difference of almost a minute in Ristijärvi and promoted Ikaalinen Athletes to the club’s first news championship.

Pärmäkoski caught two national team colleagues from the back of 58 seconds, the Hämeenlinna Ski Club Laura Monosen and the Vuokatti Ski Team Vilma Nissisen.

On the way, he overtook four other teams. Hämeenlinna placed second and Vuokatti third.

“On departure I thought the bow was too far. I set off boldly, and the body worked well. I was surprised to catch the tip, ”Pärmäkoski said in Yle’s interview.

In the first two sections of the Ikaalinen team, Pärmäkoski’s ski tester also skied. Maaret Pajunoja (sixth in exchange, 37 seconds from the tip) and Katariina Lonka (seventh).

“It’s pretty annoying,” Mononen told Yle.

Pärmäkoski passed him at the beginning of the final. Nissinen was already behind in the last hard ascent.