Attention! Krispy Kreme give to free donuts to celebrate its anniversary for two days this July.

When do they give out free donuts at Krispy Kreme Mexico?

The days July 13th and 14th in all the Mexican branches, Krispy Kreme give to three free donuts the purchase of three Select donuts.

“Krispy Kreme wants to celebrate with all the Krispy Lovers who have helped create this story, whether with the classic original glazed doughnut or with more than 15 different and unique doughnuts, as well as Krispy Bites,” they wrote in a statement.

That is, in order to obtain the free donutsyou must buy three Select donuts during the days 13 and 14 of July, and thus obtain your Three free original glazed donuts.

Promotion for TODAY, July 12th

The promotion will start from the moment the branches open according to Krispy Kreme while supplies last.

It is worth noting that the brand has not yet published the anniversary promotion on its social media, however, they will publish various offers throughout the coming days, such as the dozens of donuts with a 50 percent discount today, July 12.