Krishna Shroff is one of the famous star kids on social media. She keeps sharing videos and photos related to her fans for the day. She is currently with her boyfriend Ebon Haymes and is having fun. Krishna Shroff has shared pictures with Ebon Hyams which is catching everyone’s attention.

Photos shared on Instagram Stories

Krishna Shroff has shared pictures in the stories of his Instagram account. In this, she is seen enjoying the beach with Ebon Hyams. Seeing the poses given by both of them, any eyesight be fixed on them. From this picture you can guess that both of them have a lot of love.

Krishna Shroff and Ebon Hyams

Krishna Shroff speaks openly on her relationship

Krishna Shroff moved back from Mumbai to Australia with Ebon Hyams at the start of the lockdown. She is seen speaking very openly on her relationship. Krishna Shroff and Ebon Hyams first met at a famous restaurant in Mumbai. After this the conversation started between the two and those people started meeting. Aban Hyams is an Australian basketball player.

Krishna Shroff and Ebon Hyams

Bonding with Krishna’s direction Patni

Krishna Shroff has a good bond with his brother Tiger Shroff’s alleged girlfriend Disha Patni Ki. At times, all three have often been seen on outings together. Apart from this, on social media, the two often make some comments for each other, which are discussed.