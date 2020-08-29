Krishna Shroff, the daughter of Bollywood veteran Jackie Shroff and sister of action star Tiger Shroff, is away from the silver screen but there is no shortage in her popularity. She is always in discussion about her fitness and activism on social media. Now he has shared a picture of himself and his father on social media, due to which he is once again in the news.

Krishna Shroff shared a collage with his father

Krishna Shroff has shared a collage of his and father Jackie Shroff’s picture on the story of his Instagram account. The collage features photographs of Jackie Shroff during his youth, in which he appears in short. At the same time, in the second picture is Krishna Shroff, who has tried to copy his father.

Krishna Shroff shared Insta story

Krishna Shroff is in Australia with boyfriend

Krishna Shroff is currently in Australia with her boyfriend Ebon Hyams. She is seen speaking very openly on her relationship. Krishna Shroff and Ebon Hyams first met at a famous restaurant in Mumbai. After this the conversation started between the two and those people started meeting. Aban Hyams is an Australian basketball player.

Jackie Shroff’s upcoming films

Talking of Jackie Shroff’s workfront, he has many big films in his pipeline. These include Rohit Shetty’s film ‘Suryavanshi’, Prabhudheva’s film ‘Radhey: Your most wanted brother’ and Sanjay Gupta’s film ‘Mumbai’ Saga.