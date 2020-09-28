Highlights: Hearing on Krishna Janmabhoomi dispute on September 30

new Delhi

The court is ready to hear the Mathura’s Krishna Janmabhoomi-Idgah case. A court in Mathura will hear the Hindu group’s petition on 30 September. The petition calls for the removal of the Idgah near the temple (Krishna Janmabhoomi Case).

Nearly half a dozen devotees called the agreement between Sri Krishna Janmasthana Seva Sansthan and Shahi Idgah Management Committee five decades ago to be nullified and demanded that the mosque be removed and handed over the entire land to the temple trust (Krishna Janmabhoomi Idgah Case). Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain filed a petition in the court of Mathura on Friday stating that the agreement reached between the Sri Krishna Janmasthana Seva Sansthan and the Shahi Idgah Management Committee in 1968 is completely wrong and contrary to the will of Lord Krishna and his devotees is. Therefore, it should be canceled and the Idgah located in the temple premises be removed and the land be handed over to the temple trust.

On Friday, Ranjana Agnihotri and Tripurari Tripathi, resident of Lucknow, Rajesh Mani Tripathi of Siddharth Nagar and Pravesh Kumar, Karunesh Kumar Shukla and Shivaji Singh, residents of Delhi, denounced the granting of land to the royal Idgah Mosque in Sri Krishna’s birthplace complex in Mathura as a civil judge. Senior division has filed a claim in Chhaya Sharma’s court.

The agreement signed by Sri Krishna Janjaman, the place Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi and the claim made by the said people, on the land between Sri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sangh (now known as Sri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan) and Shahi Idgah Mosque in 1968. happened. It was decided that the mosque will remain as much land as it is built.