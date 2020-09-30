Highlights: Civil court dismisses plea in Sri Krishna birthplace dispute case

The Civil Judge Senior Division Court of Mathura refused to consider the petition of Shri Krishna Virajman

Court cited the Places of Worship Act of 1991, except for Ayodhya case in this Act

Court gave its verdict in Krishna Janmabhoomi

Mathura

The Civil Judge Senior Division Court in Mathura, while delivering its verdict in the Sri Krishna birthplace dispute case, dismissed the petition. On Wednesday, the plaintiff’s Vishnu Jain, Harishankar Jain and Ranjan Aginhotri presented their arguments in the court on the removal of Idgah from Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi.

Petition dismissed through 1991 Act

The Civil Court of Mathura refused to consider the petition of Shri Krishna Virajaman. The court said that under the Places of Worship Act of 1991, the status of all places of worship is to be kept as of August 15, 1947, except the Ayodhya case was the exception in this law.

The 1968 agreement was ruled incorrect

On September 26, a suit was filed in the court of Civil Judge Senior Division demanding the ownership of 13.37 acres of land of Sri Krishna birthplace in Mathura and removal of the royal Idgah. In the petition, the agreement reached in 1968 was wrong. However, regarding this petition, Shrikrishna Janmasthan Sansthan Trust says that he has nothing to do with this case.

He filed suit

The suit was filed by Advocate Ranjana Agnihotri, Vishnu Shankar Jain, Harishankar Jain and three others on behalf of Lord Sri Krishna Virajaman Katra Keshav Dev Khevat, Mauja Mathura Bazar City as their intimate friends. The petition stated that the Shahi Idgah Trust, with the help of Muslims, occupied Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi and built a structure in place of God. The birthplace of Shri Krishna, the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu, is located under the same structure.

This claim was made in the petition

An agreement on behalf of Sri Krishna Virajaman, the place Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi and the said people said that in 1968 there was an agreement between Sri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sangh (now known as Sri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan) and Shahi Eidgah Mosque. Was. It was decided that the mosque will remain as much land as it is built.