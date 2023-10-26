Over the years, the 17 years in which they have been dominating television screens and billboards, the Kardashian family has known how to become the center of their own conversation. What started as a reality From three good girls who sold clothes in a shopping center on the outskirts of Los Angeles, it has become an immense empire that feeds (and very well fed) more than half a dozen families, with unexpected ramifications and figures impossible to process. They know how to place themselves at the center of the conversation, how to turn their relationships, their children, their fights and their jobs into the keys to the script. They know how to make sure that every week there is a plot twist that becomes news. And this has been Kris Jenner, the momager (mother and manager) of the klanwho seems to have made an authentic confession, unusual for her, who usually gives the spotlight to her daughters.

Jenner, 67, has talked about herself and her relationships in the third season of reality —in its new stage at Disney-Hulu; Before, another 20 had already been issued. Specifically, she explained what she called the worst mistake of her life: cheating on the father of her four children and first husband, the now deceased Robert Kardashian, with her now second ex-husband, Caitlyn Jenner (then Bruce), who ended up becoming the father of her two—now multimillionaire—younger daughters.

The confession took place in the last episode of the family show, when asked about her daughter Khloé (the third of the four she had with Robert Kardashian and who has suffered several public infidelities on the part of her ex-partner, the basketball player Tristan Thompson ) about why she was unfaithful to the now deceased lawyer. “What was going through your head when you cheated on him? When you did that to dad, and you already had three children, and a family…? I already know you were very young…”, Khloé asked her mother, who was 35 years old at the time.

In an image from the late ’80s, Robert Kardashian (with his son Rob in his arms) with Kris Jenner, with Khloé at his side. Below, Kim and Kourtney.

Jenner, who had spoken before about her infidelities, but never in detail, explained that she was “very young and stupid,” and that that played “a fundamental role.” “Because you don’t seriously understand the consequences of your actions.” “But what wasn’t Dad doing that made you look elsewhere?” Khloé insists. “He was a great husband and a great father,” Jenner reflects, “and I think I fell into that situation because I thought the grass was greener elsewhere.” In fact, she confesses that that was a mistake: “I made a huge mistake. “It’s what I regret most in my entire life.”

“I’m not proud of how I behaved at that time, but you know what? Everything happens for a reason,” Kris Jenner said during the talk with her daughter. “I live my life seriously thinking that God has a plan, and that if none of this had happened, Kendall and Kylie would not have existed,” he says regarding his two youngest daughters, the result of his relationship with his then lover, who He quickly became her husband.

Kris Jenner and Robert Kardashian, in an undated image shared on social networks.

After separating, Kris continued to maintain a very close relationship with Robert Kardashian. They became, she says, “best friends” and did not stop being so until the lawyer’s death in 2003, due to esophageal cancer. “We talked on the phone all day, we helped each other with the most difficult things all the time. And I had my moments of regret. I thought, ‘But what was I thinking?’” she admits. For this reason, she recommends that her daughter reflect deeply on whether she wants to cut off all relations with her ex-partner and the father of her two children, True, five years old, and Tatum, 15 months old, born by a surrogate womb.

Robert, a descendant of Armenian grandparents, and Kris married in July 1978. He was 34 and she was 22, and they had four children: Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Rob. The couple divorced in March 1991 and just a month later, in April of that year, Kris remarried, this time to Caitlyn Jenner, then Bruce, former medalist of the 1976 Olympic Games. She helped him revive her career. , turning him into coach motivational. They had two daughters, the aforementioned Kendall, in 1995, and Kylie, in 1997, and they separated in September 2014. In early 2015, Bruce made her new name, Caitlyn, public and announced that she was a woman. Since 2014, Kris Jenner has been dating Corey Gamble, who maintains a much lower profile in the public life of her girlfriend and her daughters.